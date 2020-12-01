Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar CONFIRM they're getting married on December 25 & to have an inmate wedding; See Post

It's confirmed! Gauahar Khan and beau Zaid Darbar are all set to tie the knot on December 25 (2020). The actress made this 'happy announcement' in the most special way on social media and shared that they're ready to embark on a new journey together. Take a look.

Its' raining weddings in the Telly world! After Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor, another most-loved couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level. We're talking about none other than Gauahar Khan and her beau Zaid Darbar. Yes, Gauahar and Zaid have 'finally confirmed' that they are getting married on December 25 (2020). Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Pinkvilla was the first one to break the news of Gauahar and Zaid's marriage on December 25, at ITC Maratha in Mumbai. And now the couple has corroborated and validated our exclusive news with their 'big confirmation.' Gauahar, just a few moments ago, took to her Instagram handle to make this 'happy announcement' in the most special way. She shared some breathtakingly beautiful photos with Zaid and shared details about their Nikaah ceremony. In the photos, the couple looks 'uber-happy', and the glow on their face to take on a new journey is clearly evident.

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar jet off to Dubai ahead of their wedding; See PHOTOS

Both Gauahar and Zaid are dressed in their traditional best, and it looks like their pre-wedding shoot. While Gauahar exudes elegance in a multi-color lehenga choli, Zaid looks handsome in kurta-pajama and jacket. The two make for the most beautiful and happy couple, making our hearts flutter.

With these awe-inspiring pictures, Gauahar also shared a note about her wedding with Zaid and sought blessings from everyone. The note read, 'The year 2002 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are and embarking on a new journey forever!'

'Keeping the current situation in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek our blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat.'

Take a look at Gauahar's beautiful post here:

Within moments, fans started showering the beautiful couple with loads of love, blessings, and best wishes as they are set to begin a new life together soon.

Here's sending best wishes and love to Gauahar and Zaid for their new beginnging!

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan misses her 'Dubai' days as she shares a throwback PHOTO with Zaid Darbar & his sister

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×