Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar do happy dance as their wedding is a week away; Hina Khan, Karanvir Bohra pour love

Gauahar Khan is eagerly waiting for her wedding with beau Zaid Darbar. The actress shared a pre-wedding dance video as she expressed her excitement for her D-Day.

Gauahar Khan is brimming with happiness. The actress is all set to begin a new life with beau Zaid Darbar soon. The duo will exchange wedding vows on December 25 (2020). Ever since the news of Gauahar and Zaid's wedding broke out, their fans are eagerly waiting to see them as man and wife. And it looks like, to-be bride, Gauahar, is also excited for her D-Day.

The Bigg Boss 7 winner recently shared an endearing dance with Zaid Darbar on her Instagram handle and left everyone awestruck. In the clip, Gauahar and Zaid are grooving to a romantic song as they make the most of their special moments together. The video happens to be from their pre-wedding shoot. The duo is soaked in love, and the wide smile on their faces are proof of their happiness. Gauahar and Zaid look beautiful in their traditional outfits and compliment each other well. With this video, Gauahar shared her excitement and wrote, '1 week to go.' She also wrote a quirky hashtag for her wedding wid Zai, calling it 'GAZAbkahaiDin.'

Within moments, Gauahar and Zaid's caught fans' attention and they showered the soon-to-be-married couple with love. , Karanavir Bohra, and Mreenal Deshraj also pour their love on GaZa's pre-wedding dance video.

Here's a glimpse of Gauahar's post:

Take a look at Gauahar and Zaid's dance video - Here

Meanwhile, Gauahar and Zaid will tie the knot in an intimate wedding in Mumbai's ITC Maratha. Only family and close friends will attend the duo's wedding ceremonies, owing to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. Recently, a caricature invite to the couple's wedding went viral on social media. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you also waiting for Gauahar and Zaid's wedding? Let us know in the comment section below.

