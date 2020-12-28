Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar flaunt ‘Hubby Wifey’ tees in post wedding PHOTOS with a huge rock on star’s finger

Gauahar Khan shared post wedding pictures with her husband Zaid Darbar on Instagram. Take a look.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in a beautiful nikaah ceremony. Right from Chiksa ceremony to their wedding, the couple has been constantly giving us major fashion goals. Gauahar Khan looked ethereal in all her attires. Today, the actress shared another set of her post-wedding pictures with her husband Zaid Darbar. And do not miss her huge diamond ring, which she is flaunting in the picture. The post bridal glow is very much visible on Gauahar Khan's face. The actress is presently in Lucknow for a photo-shoot.

Gauahar posted two pictures on her Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, both are seen wearing T-shirts written ‘Hubby’ and ‘Wifey’. The actress is seen blushing while posing with her husband Zaid and has also covered her face with one hand. She even gave a glimpse of her beautiful ring. She captioned the pictures with a heart emoji. Gauahar and Zaid’s musical welcome video at their reception has also gone viral. In the video, family members sang the song ‘Tu Jo Mila’ for the newly married couple.

Earlier in the day today, Gauahar was seen at the airport. She even met her ex on the flight. He congratulated the actress on her wedding.

Gauahar will be next seen in Tandav which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The cast includes , Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others. The web series will release in January 2021.

Credits :Gauahar Khan Instagram

