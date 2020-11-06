Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar to marry in December? Ismail Darbar REVEALS 'talks are on between the two families'

Are Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar all set to tie the knot in December this year? Here's what Zaid's father Ismail Darbar has to say about his son's wedding with the Bigg Boss 7 winner in December.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been making headlines for the longest time. Rumours around their marriage are floating around consistently. However, the actress recently, took everyone by a sweet surprise as she revealed her engagement with boyfriend Zaid. Yes, you read it right! Gauahar and Zaid are now officially engaged. The couple's adorable engagement picture has taken the internet by storm, and fans can't stop gushing over them.

However, Gauahar and Zaid's engagement has also sparked talks about their marriage again. Several media reports earlier stated that the two are all set to tie the knot in December this year. But, neither Gauahar nor Zaid ever opened up about the same. Now, Zaid's father, Ismail Darbar has finally spilled the beans about Gauahar and Zaid's marriage, and if they're actually tieing the knot in December 2020 or not.

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar get ENGAGED: A look at the couple's cute moments that will leave you in awe

Talking to a leading entertainment portal, Ismail ji neither denied the news or directly confirmed. He rather gave a tricky answer revealing that everyone will come to know when Gauahar and Zaid get hitched. But, he clearly also stated that they don't want to rush with things as two lives and families are involved in it. 'When the wedding will happen, you people will come to know about it. This is a question of two lives. One thing is for certain, we do not want to do anything in haste.'

Further, when prodded if they are mulling over a date for Gauahar and Zaid's marriage, Ismail ji revealed that the talks between families are on. When asked how they are going to arrange the ceremonies with relatives during the pandemic, he said that they are secondary considerations as of now. 'Talks are going on right between the two families. These are secondary considerations. We need to make sure if the two are totally sure about the decision. Marriage is a very serious topic, opined Ismail ji.

Zaid Darbar's father Ismail Darbar has not denied the news of his son and Gauahar Khan's marriage. It certainly means that Gauahar and Zaid's wedding shenanigans can be heard anytime soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan gets engaged to beau Zaid Darbar; Makes announcement with a beautiful picture from the ceremony

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Bollywood Life

Share your comment ×