Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar receive musical welcome after their Nikaah; Family sings ‘Tu Jo Mila’ for newlyweds

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar looked very happy as they arrived hand in hand for their reception. The couple was surprised by the sweet gesture of their family members.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25 in Mumbai. Ever since then, the couple continues to remain in the headlines. Their new wedding pictures and videos from other ceremonies continue to surface on the internet. Recently, another video from their reception has gone viral on the internet. The video shows how their family members welcomed them after their nikah ceremony. The couple was surprised to receive a musical welcome. Both looked very happy as they arrived hand in hand for their reception.

In the video, Gauahar is seen dressed in a sequinned lehenga-kurti with a dupatta and to accentuate her look she wore heavy gold jewellery. As they were entering the venue, family members showered rose petals on them and sang the song ‘Tu Jo Mila’ from the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Later, Gauahar is also seen joining them and singing.

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan has headed to Lucknow to complete a shoot. She was spotted at the airport today morning.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in a traditional nikaah ceremony. Both were dressed in ivory coloured outfits for their wedding. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gautam Rode and others attended the reception. Fans and celebrities also wished the couple on social media.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan will be next seen in -starrer political drama series "Tandav". The trailer has already been released. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will release on January 15, 2021, on an OTT platform.

