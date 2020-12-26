Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar reception: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gautam Rode & others arrive to wish the newlyweds

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar hosted a grand wedding reception for their friends from the film industry. The star-studded reception was attended by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gautam Rode and Hussain.

The Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan has walked down the aisle with the love of her life Zaid Darbar on December 25. The duo has been stealing our hearts by sharing a glimpse of their wedding ceremonies on social media. After having a grand wedding, the newlyweds hosted a glitzy and star-studded wedding reception with their family members and friends from the film industry in attendance. The reception was attended by the ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, popular television actors Gautam Rode and Hussain Kuwajerwala among others.

In the photos, Bhansali can be seen posing with Ismail Darbar. The ace filmmaker was seen wearing a black kurta with white pants. He happily posed for the shutterbugs with the newlywed Zaid’s entire family. Gautam Rode was also seen posing with his wife and Pankhuri Awasthy at the wedding reception. The couple looked lovely as they were at their sartorial best. The popular actor shares a close bond with Gauahar's sister Nigaar Khan. On the other hand, Hussain Kuwajerwala and his wife made a stylish entry at the reception. Hussain looked dapper in an all-black outfit as poses for the photographers for the pictures. The Kumkum actor can be seen all smiles with his wife.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Bhansali and Ismail share a great bond as they have worked in blockbuster films 'Devdas' and 'Hum Dil De Chuka Sanam. Hussain has worked with Gauahar in the musical Zangoora. He had also featured in one episode of the Khan Sisters.

Gauahar and Zaid have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony as per Muslim traditions in the presence of their family members and close friends.

