Gauahar Khan's beau Zaid Darbar gives a warm welcome to his 'queen' after her stint in Bigg Boss 14; See photo

Gauahar Khan's rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar shared a loved-up picture with her as he welcomed her home after her two-week-long stay in Bigg Boss 14. Take a look.

Gauahar Khan has been making headlines for quite some time now. She entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior along with and Sidharth Shukla. The BB 7 winner left everyone stunned with her short, entertaining, and powerful stay in BB 14 house. Known to speak her mind and keep opinions boldly, Gauahar did the same in Bigg Boss season 14 and once again proved why she's the master of the game.

Like always, she stood her ground and exited the BB 14 house after winning the final task and helping the freshers. Just a few days ago, all the three seniors came out of the BB 14 house and received a warm welcome from their loved ones. Gauahar too was welcomed by someone 'special' in her life. Yes, you guessed it right, We are talking about Gauahar's beau Zaid Darbar. He gave his 'queen' a warm welcome after her amazing stint in Bigg Boss 14. Zaid shared a heartwarming photo with Gauahar on his Instagram handle and wrote an endearing note for her.

In the picture, Zaid and Gauahar are seen sharing a happy moment together in each other's arms and look simply adorable. The way they are lost in one another's eyes is too cute for words. While Gauahar looks pretty in all-white attire, Zaid looks dapper in a blue shirt and denim jeans. He sang praises of Gauahar in the caption and wrote, 'Just killing it like always. Welcome back, Queen! More success and power on your way.' The actress also left a sweet comment on the post expressing gratitude towards Zaid. She wrote, 'Thank you Zaid. Thank you for everything.'

Take a look at Gauahar and Zaid's photo here:

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Gauahar and Zaid are going to tie the knot soon, next month. The duo apparently will exchange wedding vows on November 22 (2020). It will reportedly be a private ceremony with only close friends and family in presence. The marriage will apparently take place in Mumbai, however, nothing has been confirmed by Gauahar yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

