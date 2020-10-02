Gauahar Khan's new PIC has an unusual resemblance to Madhubala; BF Zaid Darbar calls her 'beautiful'

Gauahar Khan took to her social media handle recently to share a beautiful picture in a white traditional suit, and it had a striking resemblance to Bollywood's legendary actress Madhubala. Take a look.

Gauahar Khan has been making headlines for quite some time. From her love life with beau Zaid Darbar to her entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house, everyone has a close eye on the Bigg Boss 7 winner. Gauahar is one of the most-followed celebrities on social media, and she never misses a chance to interact with her extended family aka her fans.

The model-actress keeps giving glimpses from her personal and professional life, keeping her fans engaged. Recently, Gauahar posted a beautiful picture of herself, and it has caught everyone's attention. In the photo, Gauhar is seen dressed in a pretty white silk saree, and looks every bit beautiful. She let her hair open and added charm to her look with a scarlet lip shade. While Gauahar looks gorgeous in every picture, this one was special as it had an uncanny Gauahar resemblance to Bollywood's legendary actress Madhubala.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan REVEALS when she saw Tanuja ji on finale she felt maybe she will NOT win Bigg Boss 7

Yes, Gauahar's selfie had a striking resemblance to Madhubala ji, and her fans pointed it out within seconds in the comment section. In her caption, Gauahar had asked her fans to find out which yesteryear’s legendary Bollywood actress does her picture remind them of, and within moments, fans guessed the answer right.

They showered her with immense love, compliments, blessings, and praises. Her boyfriend Zaid Darbar was also left awestruck with Gauahar's beauty, and commented, 'Hi beautiful.'

Take a look at Gauahar's post here:

Meanwhile, Gauahar along with and Sidharth Shukla will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house tomorrow (October 3, 2020) as the show marks its grand premiere. Are you excited to see what new twists will Gauahar bring in the BB 14 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan chats on video with beau Zaid Darbar before entering the house

Share your comment ×