Gauahar & Kushal, Shamita & Raqesh to Tanishaa & Armaan: Bigg Boss couples who indulged in PDA

Over the past 15 seasons of the show Bigg Boss, the house has been witness to multiple emotions of the contestants in the show including anger, happiness, hurt, fights and ofcourse love. Numerous love stories were born inside the house and when love is in the air, its hard to keep your hands off each other. Among numerous romantic couples in the house, some of them expressed their love openly in the Bigg Boss show like Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon, Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel, and many others. Here are 5 Bigg Boss couple who indulged in PDA in the house.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon- Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon had fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 3 house. They were often seen getting cosy with each other and offering kisses and hugs on the show.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat- The couple met on Bigg Boss OTT and they formed a good bond inside the house. They cared for each other and were often seen getting cosy in the house. The audience loved the cute bond between the two.

Tanishaa Mukherjee and Armaan Kohli- The duo became very popular in the show due to their sizzling chemistry. They came to limelight due to their kissing scene and for going overboard on the national television.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin- The duo have been friends for some time before entering the show together. They realised love for each other inside the show and the cute pair never hesitated to express their love for each in form of hugs and kisses.

Kishwer Merchantt And Suuyyash Rai- The duo became the hottest pair inside the Bigg Boss 9 with their high quotient of romance. They were often spotted getting cosy under the blanket.





