Gaurav Bajaj on playing a Sikh in Choti Sarrdaarni: This character is really close to my heart

Choti Sarrdaarni is among the most popular shows on TV. The leads of the daily soap, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi recently exited from the show, which will led to a major twist in the plot. Amandeep Sidhu has been confirmed to play the new female lead. There is going to be a new entry of actor Gaurav Bajaj as the male lead in the show. He shared about taking up the role and his character in an interview with ETimes. He also shared that the shoot will start soon.

Talking about his role, Gaurav said, “This is one character which is really close to my heart because I will be playing the role of a Sardar. The immense love and respect that I have for the community and the turban cannot be explained in words. I have already done mock shoots and will start shooting next week. There is an outdoor shoot as well in Himachal Pradesh.”

His last show, Meri Gudiya had ended abruptly due to the pandemic situation. He shared, “My last show Meri Gudiya would have continued if it didn't have to face a lockdown. Since that time, I was weighing my work options and when this offer came I said a yes. I am happy to be a part of this show. I wanted to do something really nice and this gives me that opportunity."

Uttaran actor shared that he was patiently waiting for something exciting and challenging to come up. It was easy for people to say do this and do that, but he says that he knows that as an actor, all the projects that he does defines him and his work. He added that people know who Gaurav Bajaj is because they see him on social media, but when he is on screen, they should see him in a different avatar.



