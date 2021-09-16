Gaurav Chopra, Rakshanda Khan to lend voice for Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt’s Hindi version of Jungle Cruise

Popular Television stars Gaurav Chopra and Rakshanda Khan are on cloud nine. They will be lending their voices to Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Hindi version of Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The film is all set to release on 24th September in India. The excitement amongst fans to see the much-loved duo will be at its peak as they shall be the voices for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as the wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt’s researcher character Dr Lilly Houghton respectively.

Gaurav Chopra and Rakshanda Khan took to their Instagram accounts to announce the exciting news. Gaurav sharing the Hindi trailer of Jungle Cruise wrote, “Here it is! The Jungle Cruise official trailer in Hindi. It was so much fun giving my voice for #ChrisHemsworth for #Thor and the #Avenger series earlier but lending my voice for #Dwaynejohnson has been an exciting challenge. The #Rock His persona, his physique, his style is so different! Have tried something new.. I'm sure you're going to love this Cruise!”

Rakshanda wrote, “Jab uski acting aur meri awaaz milti hai toh dhamaal toh expected hi hai. Dubbing this movie was like a crazy roller coaster ride, Welcome on board this wild cruise!!!” Many celebrities also congratulated them. Mona Singh wrote, “This is so cool.”

To note, Gaurav Chopra had voiced for Thor in the Hindi version of Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and Rakshanda Khan voiced for Xianniang in Mulan. The film will be releasing in Tamil and Telugu languages too.

