Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha blessed with baby boy; Actor says 'I can only thank God for this blessing'

Gaurav Chopraa and his wife Hitisha Cheranda became proud parents as they welcomed a baby boy today. Here's what the actor has to say about embracing parenthood.

Gaurav Chopraa, who was last seen opposite Surbhi Chandna in Sanjivani, has good news to share. Gaurav and his wife Hitisha Cheranda, have finally embraced parenthood. The couple became proud parents today, as they welcomed a baby boy. Hitisha gave birth to their baby at a private nursing home in her hometown Bengaluru. Recently, Gaurav lost both his parents to the Coronavirus, within just 10 days. The family has been going through a difficult time after the loss of Gaurav's mother and father. Now, the actor's son has arrived in their lives as a blessing for them.

Talking about the same to the Times of India, Gaurav said that the last few months have been extremely tough for him and his family. However, becoming a father feels like divine intervention from God. 'Just when you have seen both your parents pass away, and have gone through a tumultuous journey, to see another life come to your home, makes you feel so blessed.' The actor has been in Bengaluru for the past few days. Gaurav revealed that the delivery was due after a few days, but Hitisha delivered the baby today (September 14, 2020). 'Both of them are healthy and doing well. I can only thank God for this blessing,' expressed Gaurav.

The talented actor further shared that though his parents were unwell for the past few months, they were excited to become grandparents. Not only this, but they wanted Gaurav to be in Bengaluru and take care of wifey Hitisha. However, he chose to be with his folks. 'I feel this has been a good life lesson – this is how the cycle of life continues,' reiterated Gaurav.

The actor also opened up about his worries of embracing parenthood during the COVID-19 crisis, he said that it is a difficult time right now. Though he was happy when Hitisha got pregnant, he was also scared of the way the pandemic was progressing. 'We were taking extreme precautions and since my parents fell sick, I couldn’t make this news public. My parents must be elated in heaven to see that I have become a father, shared an emotional Gaurav.

When asked if he has thought of a name for his baby boy, and if he is ready to be a dotting father, Gaurav said that the last few months have been so difficult that the entire nine months just passed by in a blur. 'Now, I have time to think of a name and start my duties of being a father. I am just thankful to God that my baby is here,' Gaurav signed off.

To note, Gaurav tied the nuptial knot in a secret ceremony with Hitisha in February 2018. The wedding was a hush-hush affair and was attended by the actor's close friends and family in Delhi.

Here's wishing new parents Gaurav Chopraa and Hitisha Cheranda a big congratulations!

