  1. Home
  2. tv

Gaurav Chopraa describes 'enlightenment in three dates' as he welcomes baby boy with a heartwarming post

Gaurav Chopraa announced the arrival of his baby boy with wife Hitisha with a heart-touching post on his social media handle. Take a look.
131471 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 09:12 pm
Gaurav Chopraa describes 'enlightenment in three dates' as he welcomes baby boy with a heartwarming postGaurav Chopraa describes 'enlightenment in three dates' as he welcomes baby boy with a heartwarming post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Gaurav Chopraa and his wife Hitisha Cheranda are beaming in happiness, and they have all the reasons to do so. The couple has welcomed their first child to the family, and its boy for them. Yes, Gaurav and Hitisha took are blessed with a baby boy. The actor took to his Instagram handle to express his feelings of embracing parenthood, as he penned down a heartwarming post on his son's arrival. In the emotional post, Gaurav shared how his life has completely changed in the past few months. He described 'enlightenment in three dates.' 

On the first two dates, the actor's parents passed away, while on the third one, his son came to life. Calling it a 'rollercoaster ride,' Gaurav shared his feelings with a heart-touching note, as he announced the 'good news' with everyone. The actor also expressed his gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers who became supported him consistently during the most difficult times of his life. Gaurav said that his fans love and support and have been his strength in these tough times. 

Mentioning the three dates, the Sanjivani actor wrote, The meaning of life, explained in this short time, a roller coaster ride, a cycle, never-ending, an emotional and physical test. And then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today. Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door, everything changed!' 

Take a look at Gaurav's post here: 

Within moments of him sharing this happy news, his fans showered their love and blessings on the new parents and the little munchkin. Gaurav and Hitisha tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in February 2018. 

ALSO READ: Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha blessed with baby boy; Actor says 'I can only thank God for this blessing'

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement