Gaurav Chopraa describes 'enlightenment in three dates' as he welcomes baby boy with a heartwarming post

Gaurav Chopraa announced the arrival of his baby boy with wife Hitisha with a heart-touching post on his social media handle. Take a look.

Gaurav Chopraa and his wife Hitisha Cheranda are beaming in happiness, and they have all the reasons to do so. The couple has welcomed their first child to the family, and its boy for them. Yes, Gaurav and Hitisha took are blessed with a baby boy. The actor took to his Instagram handle to express his feelings of embracing parenthood, as he penned down a heartwarming post on his son's arrival. In the emotional post, Gaurav shared how his life has completely changed in the past few months. He described 'enlightenment in three dates.'

On the first two dates, the actor's parents passed away, while on the third one, his son came to life. Calling it a 'rollercoaster ride,' Gaurav shared his feelings with a heart-touching note, as he announced the 'good news' with everyone. The actor also expressed his gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers who became supported him consistently during the most difficult times of his life. Gaurav said that his fans love and support and have been his strength in these tough times.

Mentioning the three dates, the Sanjivani actor wrote, The meaning of life, explained in this short time, a roller coaster ride, a cycle, never-ending, an emotional and physical test. And then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today. Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door, everything changed!'

Take a look at Gaurav's post here:

Within moments of him sharing this happy news, his fans showered their love and blessings on the new parents and the little munchkin. Gaurav and Hitisha tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in February 2018.

