Gaurav Chopraa’s mother passes away after a long battle with cancer; Actor pens down an emotional note

As Gaurav Chopraa’s mother leaves for her heavenly abode, the television actor pens a heartfelt note and recalled how she was an inspiration for everyone.

The year 2020 has been quite difficult for everyone and each one of us has our own battles to fight. But things got worse for Gaurav Chopra after he lost his mother to pancreatic cancer. Gaurav’s mother, who was battling cancer for around three years, breathed her last on August 19. Reportedly, the television actor’s mother wasn’t keeping well for quite some time and was even tested positive for COVID 19 lately which also took a toll on her health.

Heartbroken with this, the Aghori actor penned a heartfelt note on Instagram along with pictures of his late mother wherein he called hailed her strong personality for giving cancer a tough fight. Gaurav also highlighted his mother’s innumerable qualities and wrote, “Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind, three years of non-stop chemo: and she was bucking us up! Always the brightest spot of energy in the room. Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out. loved by all. To the point of seeming like her fans.”

He further added, “She inspired so many.. as a teacher, as a principal, as a colleague, as a friend, as a human being pursuing spiritual growth over everything else.. I can go on and on about a million things.. she introduced me to everything in life ..my strength..my source.. #MeriMaa was the strongest.. She left us yesterday... In the other world she would be making everyone her fan, I'm sure ! Aapka #kaanha.”

