Gaurav Chopraa shares FIRST pics of son: Overwhelming to lose both parents & then get this miraculous blessing

Days after welcoming his first son with wife Hitasha, Gaurav Chopraa took to Instagram on Saturday to share first photos of their baby boy. The actor reminisced a sequence from his television serial Uttaran and wrote about how he once sung a song but did not know the actual feeling. Sharing two photos, Gaurav Chopraa was also seen holding his adorable little son in his arms.

He captioned the photos, "Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar...chandni ke haseen rath par savaar ..." : I remember singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as #Rpr gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then.. As we welcome this angel , who's come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground..I thought I should share the moment with all of you."

The actor recently lost both his parents to Covid 19 in a span of few days. He added, "It's overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessinh bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month...it all starts to make sense .. somewhat.. Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra ..I can feel her blessings and see her smile ..Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel. #baby #boy #blessing #triptachopra #choprafamily (sic)."

