  1. Home
  2. tv

Gaurav Chopraa shares FIRST pics of son: Overwhelming to lose both parents & then get this miraculous blessing

Sharing two photos, Gaurav Chopraa was also seen holding his adorable little son in his arms as he wrote how blessed he felt with the arrival of his little bundle of joy with wife Hitasha.
82723 reads Mumbai
Gaurav Chopraa shares FIRST pics of his baby boy. Gaurav Chopraa shares FIRST pics of son: Overwhelming to lose both parents & then get this miraculous blessing.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Days after welcoming his first son with wife Hitasha, Gaurav Chopraa took to Instagram on Saturday to share first photos of their baby boy. The actor reminisced a sequence from his television serial Uttaran and wrote about how he once sung a song but did not know the actual feeling. Sharing two photos, Gaurav Chopraa was also seen holding his adorable little son in his arms.   

He captioned the photos, "Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar...chandni ke haseen rath par savaar ..." : I remember singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as #Rpr gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then.. As we welcome this angel , who's come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground..I thought I should share the moment with all of you." 

The actor recently lost both his parents to Covid 19 in a span of few days. He added, "It's overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessinh bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month...it all starts to make sense .. somewhat.. Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra ..I can feel her blessings and see her smile ..Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel. #baby #boy #blessing #triptachopra #choprafamily (sic)." 

Take a look at Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitasha's baby boy's first photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar...chandni ke haseen rath par savaar ..." : I remember singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as #Rpr gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then .. As we welcome this angel , who's come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground..I thought I should share the moment with all of you .. It's overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing,bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month...it all starts to make sense .. somewhat.. Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra .. I can feel her blessings and see her smile .. Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel.. #baby #boy #blessing #triptachopra #choprafamily

A post shared by Gaurav Chopraa (@mrgravitas) on

Here's wishing the couple a hearty congratulations! 

ALSO READ: Gaurav Chopra’s father passes away few days after the death of the actor's mother

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement