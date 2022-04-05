Gaurav Khanna calls Rupali Ganguly a ‘phenomenal co-actor’ as he sends her birthday wishes

Rupali Ganguly rings in her birthday on 5th April. The actress is popular in the television sector and has a huge fan following on social media. The actress became popular for her role of Monisha in the iconic comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Rupali is presently seen as the lead actress of the popular daily soap Anupamaa. Her romantic chemistry with Gaurav Khanna on the show has been appreciated by the audience. On her birthday, Gaurav Khanna shared a picture of them on social media.

The MaAn jodi is one of the most favourite onscreen couples of audience at present. Gaurav Khanna has shared the picture of them from the scene where Anupama agreed to marry Anuj. The actor sent birthday wishes to Rupali Ganguly and hailed her for her excellent acting skills. He captioned, “Happy birthday @rupaliganguly . One of the best humans i have worked with and a phenomenal co actor.. may all ur wishes come true and u be blessed always .. happy birthday rupali ji ..”

See the post here-

A day before the birthday of the actress, the duo had shared a romantic video on social media. He shared in captions, “#MaAn day ritual… for all you lovely people out there… @rupaliganguly on a day prior to her birthday giving advance return gift to everyone .. Hope u all like the return gift.”

Also read- Rupali Ganguly Birthday Special: 5 adorable moments of the actress with family that will melt your heart