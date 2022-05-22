Gaurav Khanna on essaying Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa: I'm thankful that viewers accepted me

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for a long time now. The daily soap has hooked the attention of the audiences with its engaging content and breaking multiple stereotypes. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead. Since Gaurav has joined the show to essay Anuj, his character is praised by the audiences for his amazing acting chops and his chemistry with Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly. Gaurav recently opened up about his experience playing the character of Anuj in the show.

In a chat with India Forums, Gaurav talks about being a part of this progressive show and says that change is inevitable and those who believe in changing themselves with time are the ones who survive. The actor also spoke about the world adapting to the changes and being aware of the happenings in the world. He also expressed his joy in being a part of the show that promotes change and showcases the reality of a person and the circumstances and nuances a person experiences in life. Further, Gaurav also thanked the viewers who have showered their immense love for Anuj's character and on the show. He also thanked Rajan Shahi for offering him this role.

The show has recently got its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America' which is airing on the OTT platform. The prequel has the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupama and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them are Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya, reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively. The OTT version of the show was released on 25 April, and viewers can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the show.

