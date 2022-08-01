Gaurav Khanna on his marital life with Akansha Chamola & the reason for taking up Anuj's role in Anupamaa

Gaurav Khanna has become a popular name thanks to his character Anuj Kapadia in the TV show Anupamaa. The actor has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation for his role. People love Anuj's character and feel he is the kind of husband most women would want. In a conversation with Bombay Times, spoke about his role in the show and talks about his real-life marriage. The actor also put a rest on rumours of his exit from the show.

Gaurav is married to actress Akansha Chamola for the past 6 years. Talking about the bond they share, he says, "There are bound to be difficulties in marriage because no two people are similar to each other. But that’s what makes it fun. One has to work around these things and come to a point unanimously. People who manage to do it lead a happy married life. That’s what my wife Akanksha and I do. We are different from each other, but we work towards things together. It’s like balancing a seesaw.”

On being asked how similar he is to his character Anuj in real life, Gaurav replied, "Lot of nuances of Anuj are in me. That was the first reason why I got interested in doing this role. Anuj is a fictional character, he is very hopeful and believes in the perfect life, almost like a fairy tale. To say that I am fully like Anuj would be wrong but there are a lot of similarities."

Anupamaa viewers have been predicting that Anuj Kapadia will quit the show soon. One of the reasons for this is that Gaurav’s screen time has reduced on the show. This topic has been trending online for many days. And now Gaurav has put the rumours to rest as he said that he is fully committed to the show.

