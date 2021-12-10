Gaurav Khanna on his work being appreciated in Anupamaa: It has been a game changer for me

Gaurav Khanna has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, his current performance in Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is being well appreciated by the audience. To note, Gaurav is seen playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in the show and his entry has managed to bring new twists to the story. And while Gaurav is overwhelmed with the love coming his way, he believes that Anupamaa has been a game changer for him.

Speaking about it, Gaurav stated that he has been waiting for such a kind of role ever since he made his debut around 15 years ago. “Coming from a city like Kanpur to make it in the entertainment industry, I had no choice but to work hard and keep going. Anupamaa has been a game-changer for me. It is like the last over, last ball, and a six kind of a situation for me. I always believe that a good actor, or for that matter a good player once in his life does get his due. So I was waiting for this one role all these 15 years though I always had this niche fan following of mine. Getting recognition from Anupamaa is like if I was playing Ranji all this while I have now got to play IPL,” Gaurav told TOI.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the audience for showering him with immense love for Anupamaa. Gaurav said, “My innings were on but unfortunately beech mein kaafi time ke liye matches hi nahi ho rahe thay because of the lockdown! I was always working on TV but yes, the response to my current role is amazing and I am thankful to God and the audience for this. I am suddenly getting messages from people that I act well but I really don't know what to tell them as I have been acting in the same capacity for the past 15 years. Like they say waqt se pehle aur kismat se zyada kabhi kisi ko kuchh nahi milta”.