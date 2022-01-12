Gaurav Khanna mocks co-star Aneri Vajani; Rupali Ganguly shares her hilarious weight concern

The daily soap Anupamaa is among the most popular shows on television. It has consistently remained as the number one show in rating for the past many months. It has an interesting storyline and gripping plot twists, which keeps the audience hooked. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and others. The cast of the show is often seen having a great time after the shoot. In a recent video on social media, Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly are seen joking about the weight of Aneri.

The star cast of the serial often shares videos and photos showing their camaraderie with each other. In the past few weeks, there have been some new entries in the show, including Gaurav Khanna and Aneri Vajani. They are seen getting along with the cast and have added to the value of the serial.

A BTS video of the cast having some fun has surfaced on social media, where Gaurav gives a special name to Aneri and calls her “Ek Aneri Do Gillehri”. Rupali jokes that Aneri wouldn’t put on any weight and if she even smells food, but she would put on the weight.

Since Rupali was live on Instagram, her mother too joined in and both Aneri and Gaurav said Hello to her. Gaurav also told Aneri that someone was asking about her weight, to which she said why does anyone care.



