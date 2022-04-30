Gaurav Khanna shares a BTS photo with Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly & reveals her phone obsession

Anupamaa is one of the top-rated TV shows at present. The show stars Rupali Ganguly essaying the role of Anupama and also features Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna as the leads. Gaurav Khanna is playing the character of Anuj in the show. The current track of the show revolves around the engagement ceremony of Anupama and Anuj, and their fans are in love with their Jodi. They have also made a hashtag combining both their names as #MaAn.

Gaurav Khanna often shares some BTS shots with his fans on his Instagram handle. Even today the actor posted a picture along with Rupali Ganguly in the background. In this picture, we can see Rupali Ganguly is busy on her phone. In the caption, Gaurav writes, "So wat can @rupaliganguly be doing all the time between shots with her most prized possession… her phone …i cudnt solve this mystery .. can u guys." As asked by the actor, fans made speculations and gave some hilarious answers in the comment section.

Speaking about the show, Anupamaa has recently got its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America' which is airing on the OTT platform. The prequel will see the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupama and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them are Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya, reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively. The OTT version of the show was released on 25 April, and viewers can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the show.

