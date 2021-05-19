Gautam Gulati shares why he turned down Bigg Boss offer: Never I would get into the house again

Gautam Gulati shares his experience in the show Bigg Boss 8 and the reason for not entering the last season of Bigg Boss 14.

The Bigg Boss 8 winner and popular actor Gautam Gulati recently opened up about re-entering the Bigg Boss house. Numerous Bigg Boss former contestants have re-entered the show as Super seniors. In the last season of the show Bigg Boss 14, several contestants entered the show including , Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and others. They all left the show after two weeks of staying in the house.

Gautam Gulati shared in an interview with Zoom, as he talked about being a contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss. He said that he is happy that he was a part of the show and people still remember his moments from the show. He further added that he will never go back to the show. He said that he may go for a special theme or task in the Bigg Boss house, but not for more than 5-6 days.

He added that he was invited to the last season of the show for two weeks, but due to COVID 19 situation, he had to quarantine himself for 14 days. Then after the quarantine period, he was again quarantined after entering the show. Hence he did not have much time as he was shooting. He did not want to miss those projects that he was already working on for some time.

Gautam Gulati was the winner of the Bigg Boss 8 and has worked in numerous TV shows. He was last seen in 's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as Girgit, as one of the goons of primary antagonist Rana, played by Randeep Hooda. The film stars Salman Khan as a cop and also has and Jackie Shroff.

