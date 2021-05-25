Gautam Gulati on unfollowing Shehnaaz Gill: I didn’t want any problem to be created between her and Sidharth

In a recent interview, television actor Gautam Gulati opened up about the relationship he has with Shehnaaz Gill. Take a look.

Gautam Gulati and Shehnaaz Gill have had a tremendous friendship. The two were seen together on Bigg Boss season 13 after the former entered the season as a guest. Fans of the duo adored the amazing chemistry the funny duo shared and social media would be filled with comments for Shehnaaz and Gautam’s bond. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Gautam opened up about the relationship he has with Shehnaaz and also revealed the reason behind unfollowing her on social media.

Gautam explained how close he is with the actress and as a result, people started ‘linking’ them. During the chat, the actor also admitted that he didn’t want any problem to be created between Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla. Gautam defined Shehnaaz as ‘nice’, ‘bubbly’, and ‘cute’. He said, “She’s like a sister. Honestly, I never thought that way. People just started linking us. I just laughed hard at it because I didn’t even think of it.” He explained that if Shehnaaz and Sidharth and together, he doesn’t want people to bring him into the equation.

In the interview, Gautam also explained how he never thought of Shehnaaz as anything other than a sister. Due to their close bond, they share an incredible friendship. He elaborated that the thought of having anything more never crossed his mind. “And I think of her like cute sister type the way she treated me and the way I treated her. So the thought never even crossed my mind,” he told the outlet.

