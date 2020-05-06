Gautam Gulati's new artwork is inspired by Salman Khan

"Bigg Boss" fame contestant and actor Gautam Gulati, who has been honing his artistic skills during the lockdown, has come up with a sketch of superstar Salman Khan.

Taking to social media, Gautam shared the sketch, which he made after seeing Salman's latest workout image.

From "Maine Pyaar Kiya" and "Saajan" to "Partner", "Sultan" and the superstar's upcoming release "Radhe", names of various films starring Salman are written all over the sketch.

In the sketch, Gautam has also mentioned Salman's famous dialogue from the 2010 film "Wanted" that goes: "Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahin sunta."

Incidentally, Gautam Gulati plays a role in 's upcoming biggie, "Radhe". The film also stars and is directed by Prabhu Deva.

Credits :IANS

