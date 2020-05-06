  1. Home
  2. tv

Gautam Gulati's new artwork is inspired by Salman Khan

"Bigg Boss" fame contestant and actor Gautam Gulati, who has been honing his artistic skills during the lockdown, has come up with a sketch of superstar Salman Khan.
4634 reads Mumbai
Gautam Gulati's new artwork is inspired by Salman KhanGautam Gulati's new artwork is inspired by Salman Khan
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Taking to social media, Gautam shared the sketch, which he made after seeing Salman's latest workout image.

From "Maine Pyaar Kiya" and "Saajan" to "Partner", "Sultan" and the superstar's upcoming release "Radhe", names of various films starring Salman are written all over the sketch.

In the sketch, Gautam has also mentioned Salman's famous dialogue from the 2010 film "Wanted" that goes: "Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahin sunta."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sir @beingsalmankhan

A post shared by (@welcometogauthamcity) on

Incidentally, Gautam Gulati plays a role in Salman Khan's upcoming biggie, "Radhe". The film also stars Disha Patani and is directed by Prabhu Deva.

Also Read Salman Khan offers Gautam Gulati 2 more films after Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai? Deets Inside

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement