Gautam Rode to be seen doing a cameo in Bhakharwadi

Actor Gautam Rode, who is best known for his role in the TV show "Saraswatichandra", will be seen doing a cameo in "Bhakharwadi".
39386 reads Mumbai
Gautam Rode to be seen doing a cameo in BhakharwadiGautam Rode to be seen doing a cameo in Bhakharwadi
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I really like the show, 'Bhakharwadi' as it is different from what goes on television these days. I like the writing, the screenplay and the storyline of this show. I am also fond of both Paresh (Ganatra) bhai and Deven (Bhojani) bhai. Secondly, JD (Majethia) bhai and Aatish (Kapadia) bhai are like family to me, as my first television show, 'Baa Bahu aur Baby' was with them. So, one day as we were chatting, I expressed my liking towards 'Bhakharwadi' and just a few days back I received a call from them for the role of Abhijeet in the show. I really liked the character and the track and hence agreed to it," said Gautam.

"Bhakharwadi" airs on Sony SAB.

Also Read: Saraswatichandra actor Gautam Rode makes his theatre debut; Says, 'It is a heavily underpaid medium'

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement