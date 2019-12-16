Gautam Rode to be seen doing a cameo in Bhakharwadi

Actor Gautam Rode, who is best known for his role in the TV show "Saraswatichandra", will be seen doing a cameo in "Bhakharwadi".

"I really like the show, 'Bhakharwadi' as it is different from what goes on television these days. I like the writing, the screenplay and the storyline of this show. I am also fond of both Paresh (Ganatra) bhai and Deven (Bhojani) bhai. Secondly, JD (Majethia) bhai and Aatish (Kapadia) bhai are like family to me, as my first television show, 'Baa Bahu aur Baby' was with them. So, one day as we were chatting, I expressed my liking towards 'Bhakharwadi' and just a few days back I received a call from them for the role of Abhijeet in the show. I really liked the character and the track and hence agreed to it," said Gautam.

"Bhakharwadi" airs on Sony SAB.

Also Read: Saraswatichandra actor Gautam Rode makes his theatre debut; Says, 'It is a heavily underpaid medium'

Credits :IANS

Read More