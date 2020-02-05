Gautam Rode celebrates second anniversary with Pankhuri Awasthy in Maldives; Shares photos from vacation

As Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy celebrate their second wedding anniversary today, the couple shares beautiful pictures from their Maldives vacation.

Television industry has witnessed several adorable couples where have been winning hearts with their oh-so-perfect love story and incredible equation. On such couple in the industry is Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy who are celebrating their second anniversary today. The duo tied the knot in Alwar in 2018 after dating each other for a while and their grand wedding was indeed the talk of the town. But not just their wedding but the amazing equation between Gautam and Pankhuri has also been the talk of the town.

The duo seems to be head over heels in love with each other and their stunning pictures never fail to give major couple goals to the fans. And as they are celebrating their second anniversary, Gautam and Pankhuri decided to celebrate with a vacation to the Maldives. In fact, the couple is also sharing beautiful pictures from the holiday as they enjoy quality time at ‘heaven on earth’. “Spending some much needed quality time with my better half,” Gautam captioned the picture:

Take a look at Gautam and Pankhuri’s Maldives vacation pics:

Besides, the Kaal Bhairav Rahasya actor also shared a beautiful picture from the wedding ceremony on social media to wish his lady love on their wedding day. This isn’t all. Pankhuri also posted a video of their beautiful moments together from their wedding celebrations and it is sheer love. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Pankhuri will soon be seen in Ayushmann Khurana starrer much talked about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

