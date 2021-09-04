Gautam Rode drops poster of his music video Sun Le Zara with wife Pankhuri; To be out on THIS date

Gautam Rode has made a prominent in the industry with his work in popular shows like 'Saraswatichandra' and 'Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2'. The actor will be seen in a romantic music video titled 'Sun Le Zara' along with his wife Pankhuri Rode. The song will be released on September 6.

Gautam, who is known for his work in popular shows like 'Saraswatichandra', 'Suryaputra Karn', and 'Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2', said: "Our admirers have been eagerly waiting for us to do something together and this song is the perfect opportunity."

Shot in Kashmir, the poster was released on Saturday.

He added: "The poster is just the beginning of what is to come and I am looking forward to the same."

Pankhuri shared that the "poster is special for me as it is the first time that Gautam and I will come together in a music video and that too in the romantic space."

