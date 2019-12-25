Gautam Rode has a special noble way to celebrate the festival of Christmas; Deets inside
"Christmas is a really special day since I support the initiative 'Helping Hands' and I celebrate Christmas with the kids there. I take them to a place they would enjoy, like a hotel or fun zone and spend time with them as we play together and I become Santa for them. "This year as well I plan to do the same by taking different kids to different fun places. My Christmas wish this year is that more kids get to study and I wish I am able to do something for these kids, always," Gautam said. He added: "My message to my admirers is please take part in initiatives where you can do something for those actually in need and Christmas is a really beautiful opportunity to do so."
Gautam also recalled how he used to celebrate Christmas in childhood. "Apart from this, I also go out with family for a Christmas dinner. In my childhood, I used to usually visit Christmas fairs in our area and at school with my friends and I really miss those days," he said. On the work front, Gautam is currently playing a pivotal role in SAB TV's "Bhakharwadi".
