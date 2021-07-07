  1. Home
Gautam Rode on sharing screen space with Pankhuri for first time post marriage: It’s exciting to work with her

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy had tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2018 and will now be seen collaborating on-screen for the first time post their marriage.
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are one of the most adored couples of the industry. The power couple never misses out on a chance to dish out major couple goals to the fans. Their love filled pics are always a hit among the fans, who have been yearning to see them together on-screen. And looks like their wish is all set to come true as Gautam and Pankhuri are all set to share the screen in a song and already shot for the same in Kashmir.

Talking about it, Gautam stated, “It’s very exciting to work with Pankhuri on this track. Our admirers have been eagerly waiting for us to do something together and this song is the perfect opportunity to surprise them”. On the other hand, Pankhuri can’t stop gushing about collaborating with Gautam for the first time after their marriage in 2018. Sharing her excitement, the actress asserted, “It feels blissful to be shooting with Gautam for the first time after marriage and that too amidst the beauty of Kashmir. We are having the best time and hope that reflects on-screen and that people love the song”.

Meanwhile, Gautam is looking forward to the release of his action web series 'State of Siege: Temple Attack' along with Akshaye Khanna. He will be playing the role of an Indian Army officer in the series and it quite excited about his role. The series will be releasing on July 9, 2021.

