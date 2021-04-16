Gautami Kapoor posts a heartfelt eulogy for Ram Kapoor’s father Anil Kapoor: You live in our hearts forever

Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami Kapoor pens a heartwarming eulogy for father-in-law Anil Kapoor who passed away on April 12 after a long battle with cancer.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor Ram Kapoor’s father Anil Kapoor took his last breathe on April 12 after battling cancer for a long time. Anil Kapoor was one of the pioneers of advertising in India. He was the former Managing Director and CEO of the FCB Ulka group. Anil Kapoor had played a significant role in breaking the bounds of Indian advertising and bringing the Ulka agency to the top 5. Anil left behind his wife Rita Kapoor and two children Ram Kapoor and Aruna Kapoor.

Recently Anil’s daughter-in-law and Gautami Kapoor penned down a heartbreaking eulogy for him and posted it on her Instagram handle. Gautami wrote in the caption, ‘Dad … you live in our hearts forever… RIP … to the strongest, toughest man I ever knew you .. love you’ with a prayer sign at the end of it. In the eulogy, she wrote, ‘Heaver is richer today and so what if a wee bit noisier than yesterday.’ She penned down a long and emotional eulogy titling it, ‘A Genius. A Giant. A Gentleman.’

Take a look at the eulogy here:

Amul had made a social media post in the honor of Anil Kapoor which Ram shared on his Instagram handle and wrote, ‘Truly speechless at the tribute that Amul has made for my father.’ Ram further called his dad a true legend and that he misses him so much. Here’s Ram Kapoor’s post on his loving father.

Anil Kapoor was an absolute legend in advertising and one of the few men in this country who cracked the idea of catering to a diverse population like India. He truly stood for the definition of ‘A man makes his own luck and the luck of others.’

