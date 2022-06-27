Gawara Nahi Teaser: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz announce the release date of their music video

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are among the most loved couples in the television industry. They met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and started developing feelings for one another. The couple has been dating for some time now and often shares videos with each other. Both enjoy a massive fan following owing to their chemistry and acting chops. The duo has been a part of numerous music videos post-Bigg Boss 13. Now, Asim and Himanshi are all set to swoon the heart of the audiences by collaborating for another music video titled 'Gawara Nahi'.

Today, Himanshi took to her Instagram handle and dropped the teaser of their upcoming song 'Gawara Nahi'. Sharing this video with her fans, Himanshi captioned, "Kisi aur ke ho sake.. #GawaraNahi hai! RELEASING on 1st July on @tips Official @youtubeindia channel! STAY TUNED!" In this music video, Himanshi and Asim will take the viewers on an emotional ride and are sure to touch the hearts of the audience with their chemistry. The teaser has already received an amazing response from their fans and they are eagerly waiting for the launch of the song.

Click hee to watch the teaser of 'Gawara Nahi'

About Gawara Nahi:

'Gawara Nahi' features Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana portraying a story based on romance and betrayal. The melodious voice to this song is given by famous singer Ankit Tiwari. 'Gawara Nahi is penned by Kunaal Verma, and music is provided by Bharat Goel. The song will release on 1st July on Tips Youtube channel.

On the professional front, Asim was previously seen delivering hit tracks like ‘Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge’, Nights N Fights, and many more. Recently, Asim also announced his rap song titled 'Awaz', and the teaser of this song was released on June 25. Apart from this, Asim and Himanshi had collaborated earlier for a music video titled 'Pinjara', and this song was also a big hit among their fans.

