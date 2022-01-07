Geeta Kapur & producer Ranjeet Thakur literally need ‘seedi’ to pose with Shilpa Shetty; Here’s proof

The dancer reality TV show India’s Best Dancer season 2 is all set to air the Grand Finale episode this weekend. The makers of the show have been shooting the episode throughout the week. However, at the last moment Malaika Arora couldn’t appear for the shooting citing ill-health. Hence, actor Shilpa Shetty filled in for her. The Dhadkan star reunited with Geeta Kapur and producer Ranjeet Thakur on the sets of the show and the duo also took to social media to give fans a glimpse of behind-the-scenes moments.

Producer Ranjeet shared a gorgeous photo alongside Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur. However, what stole all the attention was the hilarious caption that he used to share the picture with. He wrote, “Geeta and I both need seedi standing next to Shilpa.” The photo sees the trio sharing a contagious smile as the camera captures them together. While Shilpa dazzles in a gorgeous saree, on the other hand, Kapur is also dressed in her traditional best.

Take a look at the photo below:

Earlier during the day, Ranjeet also shared a heartfelt note while missing Malaika Arora on the show’s finale. He articulated on Instagram, “Today is a day of mixed emotions, our show IBD is celebrating the best dance finale, it’s curtain down for season 2, all through the 13 week journey it’s been no.1 show and yet cut short due to various factors, not having my 2 contestants and a judge for finale makes it bad.. and doing it without hemant and Vibhor makes it worse! The show must go on and we all should celebrate the winner of this magnificent journey called India’s Best Dancer.” Moreover, Malaika Arora also showered one of Ranjeet’s posts with sweet kisses.

