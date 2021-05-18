Geeta Kapur reveals the reason behind wearing sindoor on the sets of Super Dancer 4; READ HERE

Geeta Kapur opens up on the reason for wearing sindoor on the sets of Super Dancer 4. She told that she is lord Shiva bhakt.

The famous choreographer Geeta Kapur recently created a buzz with her new picture on social media. The dancer shared a picture in a red suit and she had worn sindoor on her hair parting. She is one of the judges of the popular dance reality show Super Dancer 4. When people saw the picture of Geeta Kapur wearing a sindoor, they were confused when she got married. As per reports, she is unmarried. The fans are wondering if she got married secretly. But finally, Geeta Kapur has revealed the truth behind wearing the sindoor, in an interview on ETimes TV.

The actress revealed that people have been calling and messaging her since the morning. She told that she is not married. She said that if she gets married she will tell everyone. She added that she lost her mother a few months back, hence it is not the time for her. Talking about the look, she said that she is definitely wearing sindoor, the picture is from the latest episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. The episode theme was evergreen heroines of Bollywood, hence they dressed her up like that. Since she is a fan of Ji, she decided to dress up like her. Hence as Rekha wears sindoor, she also wore it.

The choreographer shared that it was not the first time she wore a sindoor. She shared that she has worn it in the past also. She is a bhakt of Lord Shiva, so she puts sindoor every Monday. She also said that on occasions like holi, she wears sindoor and on numerous other occasions she has put it.

Also read- Farah Khan's wish for choreographer Geeta Kapur is all things fun: We've literally been through 'thick & thin'

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×