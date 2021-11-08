Geeta Singh Gaur becomes the 3rd crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 13; Says 'I want to live for myself now'

Homemaker Geeta Singh Gaur is the third contestant to win Rs. 1 crore on the current season of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Big B’s show has been a hit among viewers this season. Apart from being informative and full of useful trivia, the show has also been upping the entertainment quotient, compared to previous seasons. The ultimate jackpot prize money this time around is Rs. 7 crores. Two contestants before Geeta have managed to earn the title of crorepati this season after they bagged the prize money of Rs. 1 crore.

Recently, Sony Entertainment dropped a promo of the upcoming episode on its official social media handles. In the promo video, Geeta is heard saying that she is a 53-year-old homemaker who has spent her life in the kitchen and taking care of her kids. Geeta, who is showing driving a jeep, adds that she wants to live for herself now and that this will be the second innings of her life. The promo ends with host Amitabh Bachchan yelling ‘1 Crore’ after she correctly answers the question. Will she be able to crack the 7-crore jackpot question? We shall find out only in the upcoming episode.

Take a look at the promo:

Earlier, Himani Bundela, who is a teacher from Agra won Rs. 1 crore on the show. Apart from this, IAS aspirant Sahil Ahirwal had also bagged the prize money of Rs. 1 crore. In a chat with The Indian Express, Himani, who lost her vision after she met with an accident in 2011, said that she wants to start inclusive training for the differently-abled with her prize money. She also said that she wants to start a business for her father who lost his job during the pandemic. Apart from this, she expressed that she wants to save a good amount for her siblings and their future.

