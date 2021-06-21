Gehana Vasisth granted bail after being held for allegedly shooting adult film videos

Gehana Vasisth has been granted bail after she was arrested in February when Police conducted a raid in Malad, Mumbai.

Television actress Gehana Vasisht, who was arrested in an alleged shooting of adult film videos case, was granted bail on Saturday. She was arrested in February. As reported by The Times of India, the additional Sessions Court Judge, LS Chavan granted her bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one or two sureties in the Malvani Police. To note, the actress' real name is Vandana Tiwari and she has been part of several movies and web series including Ekta Kapoor’s Gandii Baat.

The Sessions Court has also directed her that she cannot leave the country without the permission of the Court. When she was in jail, she had tested positive for COVID 19. A few months ago she had also suffered a stroke and was admitted to JJ hospital. The actress was arrested after police had received a tip-off and conducted a raid at Madh Island in Malad on February 5, 2021. It was during the raid that police came to know a gang used to lure young girls under the pretext of giving them roles in movies.

ANI had also tweeted about it, ‘Actress Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by Property Cell of the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website.’

On the work front, the actress has also been part of films like 'Luckhnowi Ishq', 'Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai' among others. She rose to the limelight in 2012 after winning the Miss Asia Bikini contest.

