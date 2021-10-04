Ghanshyam Nayak Demise: Asit Modi, Bhavya Gandhi, Dilip Joshi & other TMKOC members spotted at actor's funeral

The popular actor from the long running TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghanshyam Nayak went on his final destination yesterday. The actor was popularly known as Natu Kaka, which was his onscreen name. He was battling cancer for past sometime and he breathed his last on Sunday, 4th October.  His last rites were performed by his family members on Monday morning. The funeral was attended by the cast and crew of TMKOC.

As per the pictures received from the funeral site, Asit Modi, Bhavya Gandhi, Dilip Joshi, Samay Shah, and others were seen. The news of Ghanshyam’s death was shared by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi, who tweeted, “Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe (Our beloved Nattu Kaka is no more).” Asit also wished for Ghanshyam's family to have the strength to deal with the loss and said that Nattu Kaka will never be forgotten.

See pictures from the funeral site-

Ghanshyam has shared about his cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Months after undergoing surgery last year after eight knots were found in his neck. He received further treatment after new knots were found following a test. In May, Ghanshyam had also dismissed reports that he was facing financial woes due to not being able to shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He had clarified that he is ‘not unemployed’ and was missing from the sets due to the ‘safety protocols’ put in place by the team.

