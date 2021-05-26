Ghanshyam Nayak of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shares he is not unemployed and following safety protocol

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak diffuses rumors about unemployment as he says that that the channel is taking care of him.

The role of Nattu Kaka is one of the most popular roles on the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The role is played by an experienced and talented actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who has been part of the show for the last numerous years. There are some rumors on the internet that the actor is facing a financial crisis. But now the actor has come forward and cleared all the rumors about him.

The actor shared with the Times of India, that he has not lost his job, and neither he is in financial trouble. He shared that he is at present at home because of the present safety protocol and will hopefully join the shoot soon. He also shared that the senior actors are not allowed to shoot outside Maharashtra during the current pandemic situation. He also shared that he has gone through neck surgery in the previous year and had taken a break at that time.

The actor said that he is not able to understand why people are spreading such negativity. He said that he has not taken a break from the show but due to the present circumstances, senior citizens are not allowed to do shooting outside Maharashtra. Hence, he is following safety protocols that have been made for their own interest, that the show makers have taken the decision. The actor shared that he is not jobless and the TMKOC team is taking care of him.

Talking about the financial crisis, he said that it is untrue and is enjoying the time with his grandchildren. He shared that his children are helping people who are in need. He cleared that he is neither unemployed nor facing financial problems.

Talking about his surgery he said that he is much better now. He was admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad at that time.

The actor Ghanshyam has acted in numerous Hindi and Gujarati films, television serials, and Gujarati stage plays. He has also worked on other popular shows like Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where he played the role of Vitthal Kaka.

Credits :Hindustan Times

