Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki: Ankit Bathla to make a grand entry as Siddhant Sinha

Ankit Bathla is a popular TV actor and has been part of numerous popular daily soaps. He is appreciated for his acting chops and will be soon seen as a part of a successful show, Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki. The actor will be playing a negative role in the show of an arrogant businessman.

Sharing details of his entry in the show, Ankit Bathla said, “I am excited to be part of &TV family again. It is a homecoming of sorts. It feels great to work with people and teams you know and have worked with in the past. I am delighted that an opportunity as exciting as this came by and I am back again with &TV.” About Siddhant Sinha’s character, Ankit says, “Siddhant’s entry will cause havoc in Genda (Shrenu Parikh) and the Agarwal family, with a lot of drama, twists and turns in store. Being a rich and arrogant businessman, Siddhant has a lot of air about himself. He believes money can buy him anything and everything. And when Genda publicly humiliates him, his ego takes a bit hit and he gets on a spree to seek revenge and destroy Genda and her family. The antagonist role is quite fascinating for me as I have not explored it much as an antihero. I am looking forward to this new character and exploring the backstory and depth of being Siddhant Sinha.”

Talking the plot of the show post his entry, he added, “To give you a snapshot into the show. As a rich businessman, Siddhant will be looking to buy Kundan Agarwal’s (Sai Ballal) shops among other shops in the area to build a mall. He will also get slapped by Genda for almost crashing into Anuradha (Archana Mittal) by his car. It is going to be an interesting twist of events in the show post my entry and well, that’s the aim, to keep the audience entertained and hooked on at all times!”

The actor has played prominent roles in popular shows like Madhav in Beta Hi Chahiye, Dhruv Pandey in Thapki Pyar Ki and Akshay Khanna in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji. He was last seen playing Rajat in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.



