Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki: Genda Agarwal to die in the unexpected plot?

Television show Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki has gained a lot of popularity since it began airing. The interesting twists and turns in the show has kept the audience hooked to it. The upcoming episode of the show will bring a twist in the plot as Genda will be seen stuck in a critical situation. It will lead to a situation where she is hit by a bullet, and it is yet to know if Genda will survive or die.

Kundan Agarwal (Sai Ballal), Varun (Akshay Mhatre) and Shivam (Vivaan Shah) put in a collective effort and get the evidence, which proves that the main culprit is Siddhant. While Siddhant Sinha (Ankit Bathla) invites the Agarwals to his party and humiliates them, Genda makes a plan to reveal Siddhant’s reality. In a fit of anger, Siddhant pulls out a gun and fires on the family. Genda does not think twice and jumps in front of the bullet.

In being asked about the fate of Genda in the show, Shrenu Parikh told Pinkvilla, “For Genda, family comes first. No matter the situation, she is always there to protect her loved ones. But this time, while protecting them, she has put her own life in danger and gets hit by a bullet. I cannot officially comment more about the track. I am aware of how much people are attached to this character, and all I can promise is that the show will continue to present interesting tracks and twists to keep the viewers entertained.”



