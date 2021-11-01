Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Sai to plan her in laws' wedding anniversary

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 02:54 PM IST  |  6.8K
   
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Sai to plan her in laws' wedding anniversary
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Sai to plan her in laws' wedding anniversary
Advertisement

In today’s episode, Ashwini twists her wrist while talking to Sai and she scolds Ashwini for being careless and applies ointment on her wrist. Sai stumbles across Ashwini’s wedding album and compliments the couple. Ashwini tells her Ninad used to write letters and care a lot when he was posted in the army, but time changed everything. Sai points out to a small kid and asks Ashwini who that is. Ashwini tells her that it is Virat. Sai tells her that she has got a very caring family and asks Ashwini’s permission to take the album to her room. Ashwini agrees but tells her to not tell Ninad.

Ninad walks into the room and Sai hides the album and asks Ninad why he didn’t stand up for Ashwini earlier. Ninad tells her that his behaviour changed towards Sai and he accepted her as his daughter-in-law but his behaviour won’t change towards his wife. Ashwini feels sad and Sai notices that their wedding anniversary is in 2 days and determines to strengthen their relationship. Virat comes to Sai’s room to talk to her and Shivani enters and Virat tells her he didn’t like the way Omkar spoke about Sai. Sai comes into the room and hides the album and tells she was waiting in Virat’s room. Shivani walks away telling them they’re unromantic. 

Virat pranks Sai by yelling “lizard” and Sai jumps on him afraid. He tells her that the lizard is in Mahabaleshwar, but she didn’t let him complete and they laugh. Sai asks him what to do for his parents’ wedding anniversary and he tells that he doesn’t even wish them. On the other side, Pakhi tells Vaishali on the call that the house will break because of Sai. She tells she wishes to kick Sai out of the house and cuts the call after noticing Samrat overhearing her conversation. 

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 30 October 2021, Written Update: Sonali blames Sai

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla, Pic Credit: Star Plus / YouTube


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹694.00
₹1,195.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹152.00
₹599.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹106.00
₹299.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual Vacuum Bag Sealer/food Pouch Clip/bag Zipper For Home Kitchen (multicolor) -18 Pcs

Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual...

₹85.00
₹199.00 (57%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹4,599.00
₹15,999.00 (71%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹198.00
₹495.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹1,810.00
₹2,295.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home, Kitchen, Camping Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips (multi-color) | Food Clips Sealer | Pouch Clip Sealer (pack Of 18)|

Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home...

₹79.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹10,800.00
₹27,900.00 (61%)
 Buy Now
View All