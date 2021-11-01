Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Sai to plan her in laws' wedding anniversary

In today’s episode, Ashwini twists her wrist while talking to Sai and she scolds Ashwini for being careless and applies ointment on her wrist. Sai stumbles across Ashwini’s wedding album and compliments the couple. Ashwini tells her Ninad used to write letters and care a lot when he was posted in the army, but time changed everything. Sai points out to a small kid and asks Ashwini who that is. Ashwini tells her that it is Virat. Sai tells her that she has got a very caring family and asks Ashwini’s permission to take the album to her room. Ashwini agrees but tells her to not tell Ninad.

Ninad walks into the room and Sai hides the album and asks Ninad why he didn’t stand up for Ashwini earlier. Ninad tells her that his behaviour changed towards Sai and he accepted her as his daughter-in-law but his behaviour won’t change towards his wife. Ashwini feels sad and Sai notices that their wedding anniversary is in 2 days and determines to strengthen their relationship. Virat comes to Sai’s room to talk to her and Shivani enters and Virat tells her he didn’t like the way Omkar spoke about Sai. Sai comes into the room and hides the album and tells she was waiting in Virat’s room. Shivani walks away telling them they’re unromantic.

Virat pranks Sai by yelling “lizard” and Sai jumps on him afraid. He tells her that the lizard is in Mahabaleshwar, but she didn’t let him complete and they laugh. Sai asks him what to do for his parents’ wedding anniversary and he tells that he doesn’t even wish them. On the other side, Pakhi tells Vaishali on the call that the house will break because of Sai. She tells she wishes to kick Sai out of the house and cuts the call after noticing Samrat overhearing her conversation.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

