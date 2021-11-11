Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Virat clears the misunderstanding

In today’s episode, Sunny tells Sai that he felt bad for what she did to Virat in Mahabaleshwar and shows Ninad and Ashwini’s anniversary photos. Virat asks him to mail them and Sunny leaves. Ninad hugs Ashwini. Ashwini tells him that he’s never gotten romantic with her all these years. Ninad tells her how Bhavani took care of him and Omkar after Nagesh’s death. He asks Ashwini why she never spoke about her feelings. Ashwini says they wasted time and now they should live happily. Ashwini says she doesn’t want Pakhi to interfere between Sai and Virat.

Virat looks through the anniversary photos and tells Sai she looks looks pretty and praises Sunny’s photography skills. Pakhi appreciates Aai Baba. Pakhi tells Bhavani that Sai is controlling even Samrat now and will soon control everyone. Karishma tells Sonali that Pakhi should get an award in acting. Sonali tells that they want to leave the house because of Sai. Karishma says the Chavan morals are going down. Bhavani says she told everyone to not leave the house as she is the head of the house and if Sai arranged a suhaag raat for Ninad and Ashwini, then what cheap acts she would do if she shifts to Virat’s room.

Virat tells Sai that Pakhi asked him if she should wait for him or start a new life with Samrat that day. Sai tells she doesn’t want to listen and tells him to keep it to himself. Virat tells he will share it with her because she’s his friend. Sai tells Virat that she knows he won’t go back to Pakhi as he won’t betray his brother. He tells her that he was holding Pakhi’s hand to console her. Virat thinks Pakhi feels happier that they’re friends rather than a couple.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

