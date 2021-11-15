Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Sai to shift to Virat’s room

In today’s episode, Virat says Bhavani still doesn’t like Sai. Bhavani says she will never like Sai and won’t let her break the family. Virat asks Bhavani if she’s upset because of the anniversary’s celebration and tells her it was all his idea. Bhavani says Virat never behaved like this before Sai came. Bhavani tells everyone’s dancing under Sai’s finger and asks aai baba why they didn’t tell anything to Virat regarding the decorations.

Sai tells its not Ashwini’s fault. Bhavani says Omkar wanted to leave the house, but she convinced them to stay. Ninad says that’s good but Bhavani tells she’s not happy and tells the house rules won’t be changed for anyone. Bhavani asks why is everyone still giving so much importance to Sai. Pakhi tells that’s what she was trying to say all this while. Bhavani says Ashwini just took decisions without asking permission. Sai tells Bhavani to tell her directly why she’s angry with her. Virat asks her that you gave her so much love, what changed now?

Bhavani tells she realised her mistake and tells everyone that she has decided that Sai and Virat will stay in one room as no couple has stayed away in this house. Pakhi wonders why Bhavani took this decision. Sai says even Bhavani stays alone. Pakhi tells she’s taunting Bhavani because she’s a widow. Sai apologises and tells she didn’t mean it like that. Bhavani tells Sai to not compare and orders her to pack her bags. Ashwini says their relationship is improving by staying away. Bhavani says couples live together. Pakhi says their marriage is just a deal. Bhavani says if Sai wants to stay in this house, she needs to shift.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

