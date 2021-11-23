Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Bhavani becomes furious at Ashwini

In today’s episode, Virat goes to Sai’s room and wakes her up. He asks her if she’s fine and she tells her nose is blocked. He puts vicks in the steam and asks her to inhale. Sai tells when she was a child, her Abba would give her Nilgiri oil and camphor steam. Ashwini sews Ninad’s shirt’s button. Ninad asks her if Sai and Virat love each other. Ashwini tells their relationship is improving after staying in different rooms.

Ninad suggests Ashwini to take Sai and Virat for diwali shopping, so they can spend some time together. Virat comes back to check on Sai and asks her to take medicines. Sai tells her course got over yesterday itself. Virat asks why she didn’t inform him and Sai thinks if she would have, then Virat wouldn’t come to her room. Virat tells if she didn’t inform because she wanted him to visit her room, and they both laugh. Ninad comes and tells them to get ready for shopping. Bhavani tells Pakhi and Sonali to clean the furniture and tells she’s excited to make the shopping list. Ashwini tells Bhavani that she, Sai and Virat will go for shopping as Ninad suggested.

Bhavani becomes furious and asks how can she take them for shopping and take the decision alone. Bhavani tells all the daughters-in-law will want to go for shopping now. Ashwini tells her that it’s important the new generation also knows the tradition and values of the festival. Virat comes and tells Ashwini is right as their generation should take up responsibilities too. Omkar yells at Ninad and asks him why he asked him to come along for shopping last night. The argument continues and Sonali tells that if the situation permitted, then she would have changed Virat’s wife.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

