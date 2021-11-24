Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Sai and Virat shop for Diwali

In today’s episode, Virat tells Sonali if she’s not okay with him and Sai going with Ashwini for Diwali shopping, they won’t go. Ninad tells them to go shopping. Bhavani says Ninad has changed; he isn’t talking like Chavan’s family member. Ninad agrees and tells Ashwini is the next oldest daughter-in-law and she knows the traditions well. Sai says Ninad has given a list of items to her, but she can add more if anything else is needed or missing.

Pakhi tells Sai is acting authoritative and wants to take Bhavani’s place. Sonali also agrees. Bhavani tells she will make the list. Mansi says she can just add if anything is missing to Sai’s list. Bhavani tears the list and tells she will decide everything and tells Ninad and Omkar to go shopping. Ninad tells he has an important work and Bhavani tells nothing is more important than her order. Bhavani asks Ninad to tell the reason for breaking the rules. Ninad asks Sai and Virat to go to their rooms and they leave. Ninad says he is breaking the rules to fulfil Bhavani’s wish of expecting a baby from Sai and Virat and if they go for shopping together, they can spend more time together. Pakhi asks why Sai is getting special treatment.

Sai tells she loves Diwali shopping but Bhavani won’t agree. Ninad and Ashwini come to the room and tell Bhavani agreed. Ashwini tells Sai to wear a saree and come down. Virat picks a pink saree for Sai. Ninad tells Virat to wear a kurta. Sai, Virat and Ashwini reach the mall. Virat clashes with someone wearing a mask. He tells Sai that he has a feeling he has seen him before. Sai says it's alright, and drags him to shop.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Bhavani becomes furious at Ashwini