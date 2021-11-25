Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 25 November 2021, Written Update: Sai and Virat do Diwali shopping

In today’s episode, Sadanand spots Virat and remembers his friendship days with him and Sunny and misses him. Ashwini introduces Sai to their family jeweller. The jeweller shows the couple rings ordered by Ashwini. Ashwini says she ordered them for Sai and Virat and makes them exchange rings, cherishing their friendship. The jeweller gives a couple ring box to keep their rings and Sai asks for separate boxes. Sai goes to the elevator and walks in the opposite direction. Virat tells her to step down as she might hurt herself. Sai calls Virat also near her but the elevator gets stuck. Virat switches back the elevator on and hugs Sai.

The police look around for Sadanand. The professor tells Sadanand to go underground for sometime and pleads him to not kill any policeman or army as he might get into trouble. He sees the policemen and makes him aware. Virat and Sai go to shop clothes and encounter a baby. Sai tells the baby isn’t giving her any attention. Virat tells he wants a girl baby as the population of females is less in their house. Sai tells even her Abba always wanted a daughter and praises Virat for believing in equality. Sai tells they’ll give all the equal opportunities to their daughter which a son would get. Virat questions her about her sentence saying “their baby”.

Ashwini comes and asks whose baby they are talking about and Sai tells they were talking about the baby in the shop. Virat plays with the baby and carries him. The mother of the baby asks Virat and Sai, how many children they have. Sai says they don’t have any. The woman says she thought they had kids because of the way Virat is handling the baby so well. Sadanand and Virat bump into each other and fall down. Virat is shocked to see him.

