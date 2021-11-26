Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Virat bumps into Sadanand

In today’s episode, Sadanand runs away and the police tell Virat that he is the most wanted criminal, Sadanand Pawde. Virat runs behind him and gets a hold of him and reminds him that he is Virat, his college best friend. Sadanand sees the police coming and runs away. Sai realises that he is Sadanand. Virat runs behind him and stops him. Sadanand throws dust in his eyes and escapes. The police ask Virat if a criminal like him was his friend. Sai tells they were college friends, but aren’t in contact now.

They return back home and Bhavani asks if they got Diwali gifts for everyone. Ashwini tells they couldn’t and Pakhi tells that they will go to shopping against everyone’s will and won’t even bring gifts. Sonali also argues. Pakhi notices rings on Sai and Virat’s hand and taunts them. Sai tells they couldn’t shop because Virat met his old friend. Pakhi tells he must’ve wasted time talking to him about his new best friend, Sai. Virat shouts at her to stop and walks off. Ashwini tells everyone that Virat met Sadanand and now he is a criminal. Sonali recalls the Diwali spent with Sadanand and Pakhi feels bad for hurting Virat.

Virat calls the commissioner and informs him that he bumped into Sadanand today and didn’t know his terrorist activities were active in Nagpur. The commissioner says because of some criminals’ funding, he is active here. Virat starts crying and Sai comes and consoles him. Virat tells her that he feels more connected to her and tells he had to part ways with Sadanand because he started criminal activities and a cop and a criminal cannot be friends. Sai tells its not his fault that Sadanand chose the wrong path.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Sai and Virat shop for Diwali