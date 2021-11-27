Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 27 November 2021, Written Update: Pakhi & Virat celebrate

In today’s episode, Virat goes to the terrace and Sai comes with a chef’s hat and welcomes Virat to their adda. Virat is surprised seeing all the decoration and tells this reminds him of Mahabaleshwar where they went to on their first wedding anniversary. He then says that they shouldn’t talk about the day after that. Virat prepares green tea for the both of them and they both drink it.

Sai tells him she can’t believe she got readmitted to the college. Virat says he cannot believe Sai did all of this for them. Pakhi hides and watches them. Virat says he was the president of “V2S” and Sai guesses it as Virat, Sadanand and Sunny. Virat praises her guessing skills and feels sad remembering his college days. Sai tells her Abba was her only friend and they raise a toast to Abba and Kamal Sir. Virat asks Sai for another cup of tea and she goes to get it. Pakhi walks towards Virat but Samrat stops her and asks what is she doing. Pakhi tells she got a nightmare about him getting shot in the battlefield so came to get fresh air. Samrat hugs her and Pakhi murmurs Virat’s name and realises it’s Samrat and pulls back.

Pakhi comes back and sees Samrat and tells him that she also slept in her room because of the nightmares. Virat comes and tells they were celebrating Sai’s readmission. Pakhi says she will go sleep and even Samrat leaves with her. The next morning, Bhavani asks Sai what she’s doing in the kitchen early in the morning. Sai brings chakli for everyone. Bhavani tells Sai to clean the lanterns.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Virat bumps into Sadanand