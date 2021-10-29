Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Virat confesses to Ashwini

Virat comes into Sai’s room and Ashwini sees. Virat takes Ashwini to his room and tells her he went to check up on her and Ashwini tells him she knows he’s lying. Virat confesses that he was missing her and loves her. Ashwini tells him that she knew that, and asks him if he took Sai to Mahabaleshwar to tell his feelings. Virat tells that Sai rejected his proposal and Ashwini tells him it’s because Sai still thinks he is stuck in his past and tells him to give sometime for Sai to realise her love. Sai dreams about Virat in her room and wakes up with pain.

Ashwini comes and asks if she’s feeling any pain and Sai denies. Ashwini tells her that even Virat is still awake because he needs to adjust to his room without her presence. Sai stops Ashwini from leaving and sleeps on her lap and tells Ashwini that she named Virat, “modak” and tells her to prepare sabudana khichadi for breakfast the next day. The next morning, Sai takes Abba’s blessings and Devi walks in and tells her that she will stay with her for a few days and informs her that Harini got admission in a reputed school. Devi tells Sai that she had told Virat that Sai wanted to leave the house and he told that Sai can do whatever she wants. Virat walks in and Sai tells she’ll punish him for saying that.

