Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Ninad and Ashwini’s heartwarming reunion

In today’s episode, Ashwini asks Ninad if he remembers their love and tells him that she wishes to get that back. Ninad agrees with her and thanks Virat and Sai for bringing them back together. They made him realize that he loves Ashwini and hugs her and then Virat and Sai respectively. The whole family rejoices after seeing that.

Ninad and Ashwini wish each other a very Happy Anniversary.

Virat and Sai hug each other and that makes Pakhi annoyed. Ninad tells everyone that no one respected Ashwini, but she deserves it as she kept this house together with love. He holds Ashwini’s hand and thanks her, and everyone claps for them. Ninad thanks Virat for making him realize his mistake. He says that Virat is his real hero and tells that he receives all the love and respect only because of Virat. Ashwini thanks Sai and tells that she never imagined that she would bring so much happiness to everyone’s life.

Bhawani says that her happiness is in her children's happiness and that makes her happy. Sai and Virat go to decorate Ashwini and Ninad’s room with candles and flowers. Virat gives a rose to Sai and thanks her for reuniting his parents. Devyani sees that and teases by telling them that she will go tell everyone that Virat gave a rose to Sai.

