Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt is elated as she purchases a new car; PIC

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love with each other. The duo got married on November 30, 2021. The couple had a grand wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and later hosted a reception in Mumbai for friends and family. Neil essays Virat whereas Aishwarya plays Patralekha in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Both adore each other and often dish out major relationship goals.

Today, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures as she purchased a new car. Sharing these snaps, Aishwarya captioned, "Meet My “Dhanno” when your hardwork finally pays off Thankyou god for everything and this special thanks to you my love @bhatt_neil for being there with me running around for me love you so so much and Thankyou mutter paneer love you". Many fans and friends have dropped congratulatory messages on Aishwarya's post.

Earlier, Aishwarya and Neil were also a part of the entertainment reality show 'Smart Jodi'. On the show, the two opened up about how love bloomed between them. The actress spoke about how her past relationships gave her trust issues and how things changed after Neil came into her life. Talking about it Aishwarya said that she had faced a lot of betrayal in her life. “My past relationships were really bad. Be it relationships or friendship with my best friend, mujhe bahut betrayal mile hai life me,” the actress was quoted saying in a report published in ETimes.

Meanwhile, Neil is enjoying every bit of his married life and said that nothing had changed post-marriage. “The transition from being unmarried to married wasn’t really jarring or something that would make one realise, ‘Oh now I am married’”, he had stated.

